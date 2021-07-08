COVID-19 outbreak reported in Woodford County, likely linked to church gathering

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in Woodford County, and it is likely linked to a recent church gathering in the area.

Health officials say at least 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodford County in the past two weeks, the majority of which were not vaccinated.

The Woodford County Health Department says they are only aware of one person in this group of people that are hospitalized from the virus. Most have symptoms generally associated with COVID-19, including fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Public Health Director Cassie Prather says they are doing genomic sequencing to determine if this is the Delta variant. She says the health department is concerned about how quickly the virus will spread.

Health officials did not specify the church involved in the outbreak.