COVID-19 positivity rate now 3.43%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been almost 14 months since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Kentucky.

Since March 6, 2020, there have been 445,139 positive tests in the state.

Governor Andy Beshear announced another 1,014 cases this weekend; 646 on Saturday and 368 on Sunday.

There were also a total of 16 new COVID-related deaths reported, including four from the state's ongoing audit. The death toll is now 6,517.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.43%.

There are currently 416 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 106 of those patients are in the ICU and 48 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,768,443.