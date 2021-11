(LEX 18) — Kentucky's positivity rate as of Monday is 8.14%, the highest it's been since October 12 which was 8.12%.

943 new cases were reported, of those cases, 254 belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state reported 14 new deaths.

Currently, 859 people are hospitalized, 241 intensive care admittances and 111 people are on ventilators.

