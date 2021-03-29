COVID-19 variant found in 15 different counties in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During Gov. Andy Beshear's Monday press conference, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced that the UK and South African variants of COVID-19 have now been detected in 15 Kentucky counties.

In total, there are 41 cases of the COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, two of which were detected in Fayette County. The other 39 cases were detected in the following counties: Kenton (11), Jefferson (8), Boone (5), Campbell (4), Garrard (2), Allen (1), Bullitt (1), Calloway (1), Christian (1), Larue (1), Madison (1), Marshall (1), Russell (1) and Warren (1).

COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 310 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday. After the removal of duplicates, the 310 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 425,33.

"That is up a little from Monday of last week but it is lower than the week before that and the week before that," Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Monday's positivity rate was 2.89%, just one one-hundredth of a percent higher than Sunday's report.

Gov. Beshear also announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,042.

As of monday, 364 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 87 of which are in the ICU and 41 of which are on a ventilator. At least 49,549 Kentuckians have recovered from COVId-19.