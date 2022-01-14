Watch
COVID numbers continue breaking records in Kentucky: 13,492 new cases, 28.61% positivity rate

Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 14, 2022
(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky reports another record-breaking day of new COVID cases and state positvity rate.

13,492 new cases and a 28.61% positivity rate were reported on January 14.

Of those new cases, 3,310 are from the 18 and under age group.

35 deaths were recorded.

Currently, 2,126 people are hospitalized, 466 are in ICUs, and 226 are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

