COVID numbers continue breaking records in Kentucky: 13,492 new cases, 28.61% positivity rate

(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky reports another record-breaking day of new COVID cases and state positvity rate.

13,492 new cases and a 28.61% positivity rate were reported on January 14.

Of those new cases, 3,310 are from the 18 and under age group.

Omicron is getting worse in the commonwealth. Today’s report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 13,492 newly reported cases, 35 deaths and a record positivity rate of 28.61%. Protect yourself and others - mask up and get your vaccine and booster. pic.twitter.com/pzq6pcXCtk — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 14, 2022

35 deaths were recorded.

Currently, 2,126 people are hospitalized, 466 are in ICUs, and 226 are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

