Data: Most of Kentucky's counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most of Kentucky's counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

The state reported 1,052 new cases on Monday. Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,348.

796 Kentuckians are in the hospital from COVID-19, 250 are in the ICU, and 98 are on a ventilator. The state's current positivity rate is 9.77%.

.@GovAndyBeshear starts out his briefing by saying the “Delta variant is spreading like wildfire.” If you are unvaccinated, he says, “you are at significant risk.” @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Kji84cx8hK — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) August 2, 2021

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky has had the most cases of COVID-19 since February—before the vaccines were readily available to most of the public. The governor says he is not looking at rolling back capacity limits. He also reiterated he is not considering any mask mandates at this time.

"We are not taking the potential for a mask mandate off the table, but the circumstances are very different," said Gov. Beshear, citing the vaccines that are readily available to the public.

The governor said that decision would possibly come if they're seeing transmission among vaccinated individuals as well as hospitalization rates in order to consider that.

I asked a question about mandating vaccines in schools; he reiterated he is NOT considering any mandates- not in schools or anywhere. Wonders aloud if it would even be effective. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) August 2, 2021

During Monday's briefing, state officials announced new testing and masking guidance for some long-term care facilities and veterans' care facilities. Masks will be required. Anyone unvaccinated will have to be tested at least twice a week.

The governor also urged people to get vaccinated if they haven't yet to slow the spread.

"We got to stop with the silliness," said Gov. Beshear. "Again, COVID doesn't care about Red or Blue, Democrat or Republican, urban or rural, it doesn't care about your age ... it just wants to kill as many of us as possible."

2,319,625 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, a 22,663 increase since Friday.