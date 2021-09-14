Dixie Elementary moves to remote learning for remainder of the week to curb possible COVID-19 spread

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced Tuesday that Dixie Magnet Elementary will move to remote learning from Wednesday, September 15 through Friday, Sept. 17.

This decision was made to curb any possible spread of COVID-19.

“Expectations about class participation and attendance remain in place while we are learning remotely,” Principal Cynthia Bruno said in a message to families.

All students will take home their Chromebooks and receive instruction via zoom.

After several Dixie students and teachers developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID at school on Sept. 14 Dr. Liggins made the call for remote learning. Multiple students in various grade levels tested positive last week, and 130 students were placed in quarantine in the past two weeks.

Dixie plans to return to in-person schooling Monday, Sept. 20.