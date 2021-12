NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — East Jessamine High School head baseball coach Erinn Thompson has died after battling COVID-19. He was 47.

"Lord, we ask that you wrap your arms around his family, friends and players and comfort them," said the East Jessamine Jaguars Football in a Facebook post.

Friends tell LEX 18 Thompson was a family-oriented and even-keeled man, to whom people gravitate.