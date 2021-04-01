Easter blessing: Churches prepare for pandemic services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churches are getting ready for services this weekend leading up to Easter Sunday. For many, this will be the first time holding in-person Easter services since the pandemic began.

“Last year was so hard for everybody and this year to come back to the church is really a blessing,” said Rev. Carlos Martinez of Mary Queen of The Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

With Easter being such an important holiday for the church, Martinez says they want to welcome as many people as they can. With a limited capacity and social distancing guidelines in place, this means branching out beyond the pews. The church will hold several Easter services throughout the day in different locations, like in the church, the gym, and in the parking lot. Since they have multiple pastors, some of the services will be held at the same time.

“That's the purpose, to be creative in the ways that we can and we are allowed by the health department,” said Martinez.

Leading up to Easter Sunday though, some traditions like the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday, won't be held. This is also the case at the Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church in Lexington. While the church may have a smaller space, Rev. Richard Watson says they have plans to include everyone in some way.

“We're just hoping that everyone that wants to come in person Sunday will have a seat and those that don't, it is live-streamed and they can get communion if they come and the church is full, we can give the communion and then ask them to watch the mass that's being live-streamed later in the day,” said Watson.

Watson says during a season of hope, he looks forward to coming together even more in the future.