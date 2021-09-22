Estill County Schools out for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County Schools announced Wednesday, there will be no school for the remainder of the week due to increased numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 and in quarantine.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, September 23, will be a staff workday. This means there will be NO school for students. Staff must report. This day will not have to be made up. On Friday, September 24th, there will be NO school for students and staff. Staff with 261 day contracts must report to work. This day will need to be made up at the end of the school year."

The announcement also mentions how Estill County doesn't have enough staff to cover bus routes for Thursday and Friday. They are using this as an opportunity to deep clean buildings and buses.

"In order to reduce these cases, we need our parents and guardians to pause activities at home that could potentially cause the spread of the virus. If children are off from school, but still continue to participate in activities with other students, we will not get the results we need.

The only way we can defeat the virus is to practice safe habits and be considerate of others. Please wear a face covering, practice social distancing and consider getting a vaccination if you have not already done so. Our goal is for our students to learn in-person and be able to participate in extracurricular activities, but we need everyone’s help to make this happen. We must all do our part to win this battle!"

Students and staff are expected to return back to in-person learning Monday, September 27.