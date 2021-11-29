Watch
Explainer: What we know and don't know about omicron variant

Matt Dunham/AP
People pass through Waterloo train station, in London, during the morning rush hour, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said mask-wearing in shops and on public transport will be required, starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 10:17:47-05

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations.

Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe suspended flights after South African scientists identified the new version that appears to have been behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country’s most populous province.

The U.N. health agency issued a statement Sunday on omicron that boiled down to “We don’t know much yet.”

