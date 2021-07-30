Fayette County among 54 Kentucky counties with high transmission levels of COVID-19, state data says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 54 Kentucky counties now have high transmission levels of COVID-19, including Fayette County, according to state data. The counties are considered in the "red zone" by the state, which means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

In Friday's COVID-19 report, 1,648 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 8.96%. 625 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 195 are in the ICU, and 85 people are on a ventilator.

Seven more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,334.

"Folks, please get vaccinated," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a tweet. "It's our greatest tool to beat this virus and protect our people."

Today we are reporting 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, the highest number of newly reported cases since Feb. 19, 2021 when we reported 1,993. Folks, please get vaccinated. It's our greatest tool to beat this virus and protect our people. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/eAV8r4IHUx — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 30, 2021

To get the number of cases down, the state has nine recommendations for all red counties.

2,296,962 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.