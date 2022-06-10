Fayette County among multiple counties back in the red zone, CDC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More Kentucky counties are back in the red zone as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The CDC says 19 Kentucky counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19, including Fayette, Woodford, Clark, Wolfe, and Breathitt Counties.

Kentucky Department of Public Health

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, you should isolate yourself for 10 days from the date symptoms begin. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have never had symptoms, you should isolate for five days from the date you had your test done. And if you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination and have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, you should quarantine for 10 days from your last exposure.

Kentucky Department of Public Health

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, 16,004 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The current weekly positivity rate is 12.42%.

To see the transmission level in your county, click here.