Fayette County parents protest mask mandate at all Kentucky schools, child care centers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear's executive order concerning masks in schools and child care centers struck a nerve with some parents and others who do not think face coverings should be mandated.

Earlier Wednesday, a few dozen people showed up at the Fayette County Board of Education offices to stage a protest.

Most were parents who carried signs.

Some we spoke to say they hope to motivate more people to push back against the orders, particularly the part of the mandate that requires children in daycare as young as two years old to mask up.

“We need to be able to make our own risk assessment and right now as it is, with a lot of things it seems like in the schools, they are taking away the parents' abilities to make choices for their children,” said Andrew Cooperrider, who organized the protest.

Others were there supporting the mask mandate.

"I support the universal mask mandate for kids 2 to 12 and adults at the centers," said Chuck Eddy. "I heard there would be a protest here and I said well I'm not going to let him be alone."

We should note that the American Academy of Pediatrics stance is that children ages 3 and up should wear masks when recommended by health officials.