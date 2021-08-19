Fayette County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard down until Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you try to find out COVID-19 infection information in Fayette County schools, you're out of luck until at least next week. The district's COVID-19 dashboard is shut down.
District officials tell LEX 18 they are making sure the numbers are up to date and will attempt to get things back online by Monday, August 23.
Read the full statement below:
Throughout the pandemic, Fayette County Public Schools has maintained a commitment to be open and honest with students, staff, families, and community-at-large about the impact of COVID-19 on our schools.
The district has developed robust contact tracing, isolation and quarantine protocols to mitigate the potential spread of the virus, and works closely with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to ensure we have accurate information about cases and quarantines among students and employees.
The COVID-19 Dashboard was designed to include data collected by both the FCPS COVID-19 call center and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department so that our community has a complete picture of the landscape surrounding the virus.
Due to the exponentially increasing number of cases and quarantines in Fayette County over the past week, our existing staff was unable to log the individual school quarantines into the database in a timely manner. Rather than provide incomplete information, we took down the dashboard so that we could correct the issue. We are currently restructuring our staff and expect to have our data up-to-date and be able to relaunch the COVID-19 Dashboard on Monday, August 23.