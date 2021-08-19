Fayette County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard down until Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you try to find out COVID-19 infection information in Fayette County schools, you're out of luck until at least next week. The district's COVID-19 dashboard is shut down.

"Due to the exponentially increasing number of cases and quarantines in Fayette County over the past week, our existing staff was unable to log the individual school quarantines into the database in a timely manner," said Fayette County Public Schools Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall in a statement. "Rather than provide incomplete information, we took down the dashboard so that we could correct the issue."

District officials tell LEX 18 they are making sure the numbers are up to date and will attempt to get things back online by Monday, August 23.

Read the full statement below: