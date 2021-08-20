Fayette County Public Schools offering free COVID-19 vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 vaccines Friday, August 20 to all who are eligible.

"Since there's no school tomorrow, we encourage eligible individuals who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a second dose to take advantage of one of our convenient clinics."

FCPS, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and Wild Health have partnered together to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at the following school locations:

Bryan Station High School 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sign Up Here

If a student is between the ages of 12 and 17, a parent/guardian will need to complete an online consent form, or be present at the vaccination clinic to provide consent. Sites are open to everyone, regardless of school enrollment, attendance, or residence.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.