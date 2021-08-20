Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fayette County Public Schools offering free COVID-19 vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 8:06 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:06:36-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 vaccines Friday, August 20 to all who are eligible.

"Since there's no school tomorrow, we encourage eligible individuals who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a second dose to take advantage of one of our convenient clinics."

FCPS, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and Wild Health have partnered together to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at the following school locations:

If a student is between the ages of 12 and 17, a parent/guardian will need to complete an online consent form, or be present at the vaccination clinic to provide consent. Sites are open to everyone, regardless of school enrollment, attendance, or residence.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo