Fayette County Public Schools offers vaccine clinics November 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will offer free vaccination clinics from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 in several convenient locations throughout the community.

A second round will follow on Wednesday, December 1.

A parent or guardian must be present with a child between the ages of 5 and 11.

Register online for one of these locations Nov. 10 (3-6 p.m.):

Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults



Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Pl.

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:



Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. - register at (859) 288-2425

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive - register at (859) 288-2425

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. - register at (859) 288-2425

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. - register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department.

These clinics are in partnership with Wild Health, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and HealthFirst Bluegrass.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 17 is available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here, or the American Academy of Pediatrics here.