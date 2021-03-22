Fayette County Public Schools to hold in-person graduation, prom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A week after all Fayette County Public Schools high school students were invited back to in-person learning, the district announced seniors will have in-person graduation at Rupp Arena and an outdoor prom in May.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School senior Taylor Smith said she was "surprised" but "very excited" to learn the news.

"We're just glad to have something to look forward to and a closure for at all with all of our friends," she said.

Smith said there was a buzz of excitement Sunday night when FCPS seniors heard the news.

"We all like immediately made group chats... 'What are we going to do?' 'Is everyone wearing the same dress?' 'What shoes?' 'Where are we getting our hair done?' 'Who wants to do everyone's makeup?' And just like, 'Where are we going to take pictures?'" Smith said. "And there's just so much excitement going around because I feel like everyone like looked at it like, 'oh, like, maybe, maybe not.' Like no one got their hopes up."

Smith said she knows much thought went into the decision to allow FCPS seniors to have a special close to their high school career during a pandemic and she is grateful.

"I'm just thankful, honestly, of everyone that like, have tried to make things special for us, even though I know it's hard on everyone, especially like teachers," Smith said. "And no one really has a guideline of what we're supposed to do in this situation since it's so unpredictable. So, I'm just thankful for everyone doing their best."