Fayette County superintendent on 'Test to Stay' progress

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One month into the adoption of the "Test to Stay" program, Fayette County superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said the initiative has so far been successful.

"There's been 443 tests given so far and only four positive results," Dr. Liggins said. "So that's been very positive."

In an interview with LEX 18 Tuesday, Dr. Liggins said that the program, which was launched in eight schools late last month, has helped reduce the amount of quarantines in those schools.

"I think teachers feel like they have a better opportunity to plan to have all of their students in person and present in order to learn," he said.

Information given to LEX 18 by the school district demonstrated how "Test to Stay" has affected attendance.

Jessie Clark Middle School, one of the schools in the pilot program, had 706 students in quarantine in the first six weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. Since "Test to Stay" was implemented on September 27, there have been 53 quarantines.

Under the district's program, parents who choose to have their children participate agree that if their children are exposed inside the school, they can stay in school under the following conditions:

1. They are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms AND

2. They test negative during free on-campus testing before school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The district has partnered with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in undertaking the program. The tests used in the program are rapid PCR tests.