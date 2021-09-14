FCPS Board unanimously votes to extend mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to keep its mask mandate for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in indoor settings on school grounds.

The school district had a mask mandate in place before the start of the school year, but this vote was held to codify its guidelines after the state legislature voted to eliminate the statewide mask mandate for schools.

"It's important that we protect our students and our staff by continuing to be masked," said Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association. "That's the recommendation of the CDC and we think it's important to listen to the experts."

In a statement after Monday's vote, FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy stressed the importance of maintaining the policy:

"Tonight, our Board of Education voted unanimously to continue our district’s universal masking guidelines. We appreciate the work of Dr. Liggins and his team to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families while maximizing safe, in-person learning. We share in a commitment to follow the science and recommendations of public health experts to keep our children and staff safe amid a global pandemic. We urge the community to support us by doing your part to reduce the spread. Please get vaccinated if you can and wear a mask."