FCPS grieves the loss of 15-year-old sophomore to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced that 15-year-old Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr. died Thursday morning due to COVID-19.

CJ was a sophomore at The Learning Center.

“We were heartbroken to learn that Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr., died this morning,” Liggins said. “He was a kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead of him, and we join his family in mourning his tragic death.”

“I cannot say enough good things about how our staff stepped up today to wrap our students in love and care,” Liggins said. “CJ was a beloved member of the TLC family and our FCPS community, and he will be missed.”

Liggins noted that classmates and teachers remembered him as a sweetheart and a friend to everyone.

“CJ brought kindness, compassion, and laughter into our lives, lifting up those around him with a supportive word or a playful gesture,” said Learning Center Principal Chris Salyers. “Here at The Learning Center, our promise to one another is to ‘do right by people.’ CJ embodied this core commitment every day and shone as an example for our community, state, and nation to live up to.”

A team of grief counselors from across the district was at The Learning Center today to support students and staff as they absorbed the news. Additional counselors from the district will continue to be available for as long as our students need the extra support.