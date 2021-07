VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Test results are in from five of the COVID-19 cases traced back to an outbreak at a Woodford County church, and health officials confirm they are the highly contagious delta strain.

According to the King's Way Church Facebook page, at least 63 members of the congregation tested positive for COVID-19. Four were hospitalized.

Church activities are being held online through July 25th.