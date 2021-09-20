Flu shots urged in Kentucky to prevent burden on hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's public health commissioner is urging residents to get the flu vaccine to help lessen the strain on hospitals in the coming months.

Dr. Steven Stack says if more Kentuckians get immunized against the flu, hospitals will have more capacity to care for COVID patients and other patients as well.

Stack says the flu drives up the number of people who are hospitalized in a typical winter.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, dozens of Kentucky hospitals currently are experiencing critical staff shortages and are running out of available beds in adult intensive care units.