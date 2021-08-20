Former Kentucky state Rep. Brent Yonts dies from COVID-19

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky state Rep. Brent Yonts has died after battling COVID-19.

Yonts had been in critical condition and was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for the virus. He represented Kentucky's 15th District for nearly 20 years.

Today the commonwealth mourns the loss of Brent Yonts, a leader who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians across the commonwealth. Britainy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Jan and the entire Yonts family as we hold them close in prayer during this difficult time. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 20, 2021

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement on behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives:

“Our prayers are with the Yonts family as they grieve the loss of their husband, father, and friend. We hope they are able to find comfort in his many accomplishments and the knowledge that Kentucky is a better place because of his service. Brent Yonts was a respected colleague who made many friends while serving in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He was well-known for his colorful attire and clever wit, but the true hallmark of his character was his devotion to his family. May God be with them as they celebrate his life.”

House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Hatton also issued the following statement: