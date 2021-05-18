Watch
Free beer, ice cream offered at upcoming Distillery District COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Posted at 8:39 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 08:39:12-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Those vaccinated at an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Distillery District will be offered free ice cream or a free beer after receiving their "shot of hope."

The clinic is hosted by Crank & Boom, which is offering free ice cream to newly vaccinated Kentuckians. The free beer is offered to anyone older than 21 by Ethereal Brewery.

The clinic runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 24 to May 29 at 1210 Manchester Street in Lexington.

The clinic is open to anyone 12 and older. Appointments can be made here and walk-ins are accepted.

