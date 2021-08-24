Free COVID-19 testing for FCPS students, staff, faculty members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 testing for all interested FCPS students and employees across several campuses and community locations starting this week.

FCPS spokesperson Lisa Deffendall says in recent weeks, members of the district's COVID-19 Core Team have been discussing ways that regular COVID-19 testing on campuses might help reduce the amount of time students have to miss school because of quarantines.

"We are still researching possible strategies and hope that we will be able to implement a system in the near future. However, at this time it would be premature for us to share additional information as no plan has yet been finalized.

We are, however, excited to announce that effective immediately our health care partners will be offering voluntary FREE COVID-19 testing for all interested FCPS students and employees on several of our campuses, district facilities, and community locations."

Beginning this week, Gravity Diagnostics will provide free COVID-19 tests for all interested FCPS students, staff, and faculty members. No appointments are necessary and drive-thru testing will be available at the following sites:

Frederick Douglass High School, 2000 Winchester Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man o’ War Boulevard, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Bryan Station High School, 201 Eastin Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Southern Middle School, 400 Wilson Downing Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Lafayette High School, 401 Reed Lane, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursdays.

Old Central Office Building, 701 East Main Street, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.

Rise STEM Academy, 2420 Spurr Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.

Wild Health and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government are also opening the following walk-up clinic testing sites, which will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Same day appointments are available here:

