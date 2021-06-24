Gov. Beshear announces $1,500 return-to-work incentive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a back-to-work incentive for Kentuckians during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

The first 15,000 qualifying Kentuckians who re-enter the workforce between June 24th and July 30th will get $1,500.



“Don’t wait,” said Beshear as he encourages people to return to work. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/OOx2jponoC — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) June 24, 2021

Beshear addressed concerns from Republicans and some employers about the extra $300 per week added to every unemployment payment, saying that money has been spent on Kentucky businesses most affected by the pandemic.

Those benefits end nationally in September.

The governor said anyone interested in applying for the program must currently be receiving a $300 bonus unemployment payment or a similar payment option.

Eligible employees must also have an active unemployment claim as of June 23 and be over the age of 18.

