Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Beshear announces $1,500 return-to-work incentive

items.[0].image.alt
Bryan Woolston/AP
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 13:25:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a back-to-work incentive for Kentuckians during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

The incentive offers $1,500 for the first 15,000 Kentuckians who return to work between June 24 and July 30.

Beshear addressed concerns from Republicans and some employers about the extra $300 per week added to every unemployment payment, saying that money has been spent on Kentucky businesses most affected by the pandemic.

Those benefits end nationally in September.

The governor said anyone interested in applying for the program must currently be receiving a $300 bonus unemployment payment or a similar payment option.

Eligible employees must also have an active unemployment claim as of June 23 and be over the age of 18.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight