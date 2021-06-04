Gov. Beshear announces three $1 million lotteries for vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday gave Kentuckians one million reasons to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor said three drawings will be held through the state's new "Shot at a Million" program. One person will be selected to win $1 million at each lottery.

Registration is open for anyone 18 or older who has received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Those who were vaccinated before Gov. Beshear's announcement are also eligible.

"If you've already gotten your shot... good for you, you're eligible. All you have to do is sign up," Gov. Beshear said. "If you haven't gotten your shot, go get it. Protect your family and get qualified for this amazing opportunity."

Gov. Beshear said there will be a separate lottery for vaccinated kids age 12 to 17. Fifteen winners will be selected in that lottery to win a full scholarship to any public college, technical or trade school in Kentucky.

The drawings will be held on Jul. 1, Jul. 29, and Aug. 26. Winners will be announced the day after each drawing.

To register or learn more about the program, click here.

The governor said he hopes to see a "significant" jump in Kentucky vaccination rates with the campaign, particularly for the 12-17 age group. More than 46% of Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

"What a great opportunity, Kentucky," Gov. Beshear said. "Do not pass this up. Protect yourself, protect your family, help us defeat a pandemic that has killed 7,000 Kentuckians, and at the same time get the shot at a million or a shot at a free college education."

The million-dollar lottery to get people vaccinated is nothing new. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes, which awards five separate prizes of $1 million to its winners. Five Ohio students over the age of 12 are also eligible to win full college scholarships.

The payout comes from Ohio's CARES Act pandemic recovery funds, and only people who received a COVID-19 vaccine can enter.

Kroger is also offering $1 million dollars in checks and free groceries to get more people vaccinated as part of their #CommunityImmunity Giveaway. The retail company says they will be giving away $1 million each week for five weeks, totaling $5 million, for people that get vaccinated through Kroger.

The giveaway starts Thursday and runs through July 10. Click here for more details. You can also schedule a vaccine through Kroger at the same link.