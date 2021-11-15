Gov. Beshear considering possible executive order that expands COVID-19 booster eligibility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says he's exploring the possibility of issuing an executive order that would expand eligibility for the booster shot.

Currently, only certain groups are eligible for the COVID-19 booster, including people 65 and older, those who have underlying conditions, and people who live or work in high-risk settings.

The governor pointed to a handful of states that have broadened access to boosters.

"Everybody should be able to get a booster six months after their second shot as quickly as we can," said Gov. Beshear. "I believe that that's the way we fight off the next wave and I believe that the federal government will come back around to that decision at some point."

On Monday, New York City health officials encouraged all adults who want to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster to get them.