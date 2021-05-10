Gov. Beshear: Curfews for bars and restaurants will end May 28, bar seating will be allowed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says curfews at state bars and restaurants will end on May 28. Bar seating will also be allowed.

May 28 is the same day all events held indoor and outdoors that are under 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity. This also includes businesses that host under 1,000 people.

As of Monday, there are 167 new cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate is 3.25%. Nine more Kentuckians has died from the virus. There will also two additional COVID-19 deaths after an audit.

Governor Beshear says 1,875,554 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.