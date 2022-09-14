Gov. Beshear, First Lady receive updated bivalent COVID-19 booster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the newly updated bivalent COVID-19 booster on Wednesday.

According to the governor's office, the new vaccine booster is designed to protect the public from virus subvariants. Gov. Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted.

"These vaccines are extremely safe and effective," he said. "Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible."

The CDC recommends boosters for anyone over the age of 12 who received their previous vaccination more than two months ago.

To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, Kentuckians may vaccines.gov. If you need help scheduling an appointment, call (855) 598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will first provide the bivalent vaccine on Sept. 22 (Pfizer) and Sept. 29 (Moderna) at mass vaccination clinics.

If you have any questions about the new COVID-19 booster, click here to learn more from University of Kentucky vaccine experts.

The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot this fall.