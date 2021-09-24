Watch
Gov. Beshear: Hospitals can't sustain current COVID-19 case levels

Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 14:40:03-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is pointing to signs that the state’s prolonged surge of COVID-19 cases may be leveling off. But he's warning that overstressed hospitals can’t sustain the current pace of ill patients.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday made another plea for Kentuckians to take preventive steps to combat the pandemic. He says the more people who get vaccinated and wear masks when indoors in public, the faster COVID-19 cases will go down.

Beshear says two-thirds of Kentucky hospitals continue to deal with critical staffing shortages. It's been caused by an influx of COVID-19 patients due to the delta variant.

