Gov. Beshear: Kentucky off to 'a good start' with effort to get kids vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has only been available to children age 12-15 for a few days, but Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky's effort to get more kids vaccinated is going well.

According to Gov. Beshear, 6,319 children in that age group have received their first dose since Thursday.

"I think that's a good start," he said.

Some Kentucky schools plan to set up clinics for students this week, another step in the right direction. Vaccine clinics are planned for all six Fayette County Public Schools high schools Tuesday.

The WEDCO Health Department, serving Scott, Nicholas, and Harrison counties, administered the majority of the 200 doses at their Thursday clinic to children between the ages of 12-17-years-old, according to Director Crystal Miller.

UK Healthcare administered the vaccine to 807 12-15-year-olds.

But doctors also know some parents may be hesitant to get their child vaccinated, even if they've received a COVID-19 vaccine themselves.

Dr. Jeff Foxx with Family Practice Associates in Lexington said he asks all of his patients about the vaccine, in hopes of addressing any concerns they may have.

"I'm always more concerned about my kids than I am myself and so I think that's natural," he said. "But if you're really concerned about your kids, you really don't want them to get COVID so that's another good reason to get them vaccinated."

Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes the vaccination effort will allow children to return to a normal school year in the fall.

"I do not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall," he said. "I don't expect it based on what we're seeing with COVID."