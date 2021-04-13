Gov. Beshear pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine use in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will pause its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid recommendations made Tuesday by the federal government.

We are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we learn more from the @US_FDA and @CDCgov. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective and safe. Please get your #ShotofHope. pic.twitter.com/krlC6elnMj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 13, 2021

The federal government's recommendation was made after reports that six recipients of the J&J vaccine in other locations around the country developed blood clots within about two weeks of receiving the vaccine. There have been about 6.8 million total doses of the J&J vaccine delivered nationwide.

Beshear said Kentucky has very little supply of the J&J vaccine compared to its supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which it will continue to administer.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines "are still entirely safe and incredibly effective," Beshear said.

Despite the J&J reports, the governor urged Kentuckians to keep their appointments for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to help the state reach its goal of 2.5 million vaccinations.

A live news conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for an update on J&J vaccine use in Kentucky.

