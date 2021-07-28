Gov. Beshear requiring all state employees, visitors in state buildings to wear masks again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you are a state employee or visiting a state building, you will have to wear a mask again.

Governor Andy Beshear said he is requiring all state employees to once again mask up indoors when they're around other people. The policy is effective Thursday, July 29 and applies to visitors as well.

"Listen, I didn't want to have to go back to this. Nobody wants to have to go back to this. But at the same time, we pledged to protect one another, to be there for the Commonwealth," said Gov. Beshear in a video message.

Gov. Beshear says he's following CDC guidance released this week. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variant.

Employees can remove their face covering if they can safely practice social distancing in their office or work location. Employees that don't follow the policy may be removed from government buildings/offices, and visitors who don't comply won't be allowed to enter.

The governor said he wants other employers to follow suit.

"Folks, we're going to lead. We're going to lead by example and I need your help," he said.