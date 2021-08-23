Gov. Beshear rescinds executive order requiring masks in schools after Ky. Supreme Court decision

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has rescinded his recent executive order that required students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in schools.

The decision comes following Saturday's ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court that says new laws passed by the state legislature that limit that governor's executive powers can stay in place.

The justices ordered a lower court to dissolve the temporary injunction that stopped the legislation from going into effect.

The Kentucky Board of Education issued a separate mask mandate in public schools, which will not be affected by either ruling.