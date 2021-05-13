Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will change mask mandate to match new CDC guidance

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky will change its mask mandate to reflect the latest guidance from the CDC that eases indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

In the new guidance, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, in most settings.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” said Walensky. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

"This is outstanding," said Gov. Beshear. "It means that we are so close to normalcy, and we are going to be changing Kentucky's mask mandate to be the same with those CDC guidelines."

Today's guidance from the @CDCgov is great news for vaccinated Kentuckians. The commonwealth will immediately follow this guidance. If you haven't received your vaccine yet, make a plan to do so

Gov. Beshear ended by encouraging people to get vaccinated so they no longer have to wear a mask in public and can slow the spread of the virus.

Locations, such as health care facilities, will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations, according to Walensky.

Walensky clarified later on in Thursday's briefing that the agency still recommends that masks be worn while traveling, including planes, trains and buses. Masks should also still be worn in transportation hubs, like airports. She added that the CDC will soon be looking at all of its guidance and providing more specific updates soon.

The CDC last updated its guidance for vaccinated people on April 27. In that update, the CDC said that fully-vaccinated Americans could safely participate in outdoor activities without a mask, so long as those activities did not involve large crowds.