Gov. Beshear: thousands of open vaccine appointments across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as other states report case increases because of variants.

At his briefing Monday afternoon, the governor said thousands of appointments for this week remain open at vaccination sites across Kentucky, including about 1,800 appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Gov. Beshear emphasized that vaccinations are one of the best ways to prevent a fourth wave in case numbers and appointments are now available for all Kentuckians age 16 and older.

"You can probably get it this week," Gov. Beshear said of the vaccine. "You can certainly get it over the next couple weeks."

After 11 straight weeks of declining case numbers, Kentucky saw a slight increase last week. Some states have reported rising case numbers and hospitalizations in young people as COVID-19 variants become more widespread. Kentucky has documented 83 cases of the UK variant, Governor Beshear said.

"We're seeing if you're vaccinated, you're less likely to get covid from the variant and it almost eliminates hospitalization from the variant," he said.

Appointments for vaccination at the Kentucky Horse Park can be made by going here.

A full list of vaccination locations is available here.