Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to be cautious on Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In his last COVID-19 briefing before Thanksgiving, Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay safe and be cognizant of the risks associated with the virus.

"With hospitalizations going up it ought to tell everybody that we need to be real careful on Thanksgiving this week as well as Christmas coming up," the governor said.

Governor Beshear announced Monday that COVID-19 cases are the highest they have been in four weeks, but noted that it is too early to tell if this is the beginning of another surge.

He asked Kentuckians who are not vaccinated to wear masks indoors during their celebrations and to keep attendance at their gatherings at a minimum.

"Nobody wants to look back at their Thanksgiving or Christmas gathering and realize, 'That was when somebody got really sick who's no longer with us,'" he said. "That's not to scare people, but that's to say, 'These are the tools where it can be safe.'"

Governor Beshear presented a slide during his briefing that included steps to stay safe through the holiday week: