Gov. Beshear urges schools to keep masking policies as cases drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is strongly urging school boards to maintain their pandemic-related mask mandates.

Gov. Andy Beshear warned Monday that relaxing masking requirements would jeopardize recent declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

He says maintaining local policies requiring students and employees to wear masks at school is the best way to keep schools open by reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Beshear says masks protect school staffs and students who are most susceptible to serious illness from the virus.

Last month, school boards voted overwhelmingly to keep masks on students and staffs at school, at a time when virus cases were surging.