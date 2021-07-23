Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Beshear uses ex-Trump official's words to urge people to get COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan C. Hermens/AP
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Beshear on Thursday, June 24, 2021 dangled a $1,500 bonus meant to lure thousands of unemployed Kentuckians back to work, offering it as an alternative to an early cutoff of enhanced jobless benefits that Republicans and businesses blame for a workforce shortage. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, Pool)
Kentucky Governor-Jobs
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 08:41:28-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor is highlighting a warning from a Trump administration health official in urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes as the delta variant causes a spike in cases.

After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged Thursday the unvaccinated likely won’t listen to him. So he recounted Scott Gottlieb's warning. Gottlieb served as head of the Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump.

Gottlieb said recently that for most unvaccinated Americans who become infected with the delta variant, the virus will be the most serious they get in their lifetime.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight