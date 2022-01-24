Watch
Gov. Beshear's son, Will, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 24, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has announced his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor says he's doing fine and is fully vaccinated. He also recently received his booster shot. The rest of the family tested negative.

28,857 new cases were reported between Saturday and Monday. 76 more Kentuckians died from the virus during that time frame. The state's current positivity rate is 33.06%.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says omicron appears to not attack the lungs as hard as previous variants, meaning there are enough ventilators to go around. However, there is a surge of healthcare workers getting COVID-19 and not being able to work.

64% of Kentuckians 65 and older have been boosted. 42.5% of Kentuckians 18 and older have been boosted.

