Gov. Beshear's son, Will, tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has announced his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor says he's doing fine and is fully vaccinated. He also recently received his booster shot. The rest of the family tested negative.

The Governor says he wants Will to get back to school as soon as possible, but they will be testing him after five days—even if he is asymptomatic—before leaving isolation. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) January 24, 2022

28,857 new cases were reported between Saturday and Monday. 76 more Kentuckians died from the virus during that time frame. The state's current positivity rate is 33.06%.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says omicron appears to not attack the lungs as hard as previous variants, meaning there are enough ventilators to go around. However, there is a surge of healthcare workers getting COVID-19 and not being able to work.

Dr. Stack pulls up slide showing omicron’s trends in Rhode Island, New York, and the UK. Dr. Stack says if the pattern for these states holds true for Kentucky, this week could be our peak. However, Dr. Stack says we won’t know for weeks that we’re in a decline. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/fqLx1joMQo — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) January 24, 2022

64% of Kentuckians 65 and older have been boosted. 42.5% of Kentuckians 18 and older have been boosted.