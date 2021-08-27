Governor Beshear announces 4,815 new cases of COVID in the state

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,815 new cases of COVID and 18 deaths on Friday.

Out of the new cases, 1,529 are 18-years and under.

Hospitalizations, intensive care units, and ventilators see record numbers once again.

2,129 hospitalizations, 592 patients in the ICU, and 349 on ventilators. The positivity rate of the state now sits at 13.33%, a record high.

