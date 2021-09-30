Governor: Despite Kentucky's COVID numbers declining, numbers are still too high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's coronavirus numbers point to a decline, Governor Andy Beshear said during his Thursday press conference.

“This is now enough of a trend to say we are in a decline, and we hope it continues,” said Gov. Beshear.

Beshear explained that Kentucky's positivity rate, number of new cases, hospitalizations, ICU, and ventilator use are all declining.

However, he says despite the decrease, Kentucky's numbers are still too high.

"That line is still way too high," he said. "If we went back a month and a half, where we are right now would rightfully scare the heck out of us."

The numbers also paint a clear picture in Kentucky. They show that the unvaccinated are most at risk.

From March 1 to Sept. 29, 2021, 86.2% of COVID-19 cases, 92.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 84.5% of COVID-19 deaths have been among unvaccinated Kentuckians.

Beshear said Kentucky can still expect to see more covid death in the near future.

"We think that we will see more. We do," said Beshear. "When we look at the number of cases that we have had - we hoped we peaked, but if we just peaked, we're still going to be seeing the deaths associated with that peak. And until the decline is down to a significant place, we're going to see more from there."