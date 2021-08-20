Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week starts on Sunday in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week begins on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The week will recognize health care workers as they treat patients during the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and record ICU admissions.

"Kentucky's health care teams are tired. They are overworked and have been for 17 months. We have asked a lot of them, and they have stepped up yet again to work countless hours to save lives in every corner of the commonwealth. Now, we need to lift them up," said Gov. Beshear. "Like many of us, they were undoubtedly relieved a few months ago when it looked like this crisis was winding down. But now they are having to hold hands again while people they met just a few days ago take their final breaths. We call them health care heroes because they’ve earned that title and continue to earn it every day and every night."

The governor is encouraging all Kentuckians to "lift these amazing people up and give them new energy."