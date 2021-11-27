Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

High alert: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

items.[0].image.alt
Jerome Delay/AP
FILE - People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 26, 2021. As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Virus Outbreak New Variant
Posted at 6:44 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 06:44:42-05

THE HAGUE, Netherland — With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.

A host of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Iran, Japan, and the United States, joined others, including the European Union and the U.K. in imposing restrictions on southern African countries in response to warnings of the new variant — against the advice of the World Health Organization.

Dutch officials were undertaking further tests Saturday on 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!