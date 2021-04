LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The YMCA of Central Kentucky is partnering with Wild Health for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday.

The pop-up clinic will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the High Street YMCA in downtown Lexington.

Wild Health will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is for anyone 16 or older.

200 free vaccines are available.

Click here for more information on the clinic and the sign-up process.