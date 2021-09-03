Highest COVID cases reported on a Friday since pandemic began with 5,111

(LEX 18) — With 5,111 new cases, September 3 marks the highest Friday ever and the fourth highest day for COVID cases overall.

1,547 cases are 18 and under. The positvity rate now sits at 13.17% and 24 new deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations, ICUs, and ventilators see another record day.

2,365 people were hospitalized, 661 people in the ICU, and 425 on ventilators.

It's a tough Friday as the delta variant continues to burn through Kentucky. Today I am announcing 5,111 newly reported cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest day since the pandemic began. We’ve also lost another 24 Kentuckians to this deadly virus. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Ou4CTphsF — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 3, 2021

