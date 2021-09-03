Watch
Highest COVID cases reported on a Friday since pandemic began with 5,111

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 03, 2021
(LEX 18) — With 5,111 new cases, September 3 marks the highest Friday ever and the fourth highest day for COVID cases overall.

1,547 cases are 18 and under. The positvity rate now sits at 13.17% and 24 new deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations, ICUs, and ventilators see another record day.

2,365 people were hospitalized, 661 people in the ICU, and 425 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

