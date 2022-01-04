Record high new daily COVID-19 cases in Kentucky: 6,915 new cases reported on Tuesday

(LEX 18) — Tuesday brought in the highest reported number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began with 6,915 cases in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 1,399 belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state's positivity rate is 21.74%.

Tuesday’s COVID report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 6,915 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 21.74%. Omicron is causing a surge unlike anything we’ve seen and at this rate our hospitals will fill up. Get your vaccine and booster and mask up. pic.twitter.com/k8XxB9J0tC — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 4, 2022

21 deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,646 people are hospitalized, 393 in ICUS, and 246 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

