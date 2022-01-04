Watch
Record high new daily COVID-19 cases in Kentucky: 6,915 new cases reported on Tuesday

(LEX 18) — Tuesday brought in the highest reported number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began with 6,915 cases in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 1,399 belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state's positivity rate is 21.74%.

21 deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,646 people are hospitalized, 393 in ICUS, and 246 on ventilators.

