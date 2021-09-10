Hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators reach another record high in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Hospitalizations, ICUs, and ventilators reach another record high in Kentucky on September 10.

2,541 people hospitalized, 698 in ICUs, and 448 on ventilators.

On Friday, 5,197 new COVID cases were reported along with 32 deaths.

In a video, Governor Andy Beshear shares the grim news of hitting the benchmark of over 8,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

As delta continues to burn through our commonwealth, we’ve reached another grim milestone. Today we are reporting 32 new deaths, including the loss of a 19-year-old, bringing the total of Kentuckians lost to this virus over 8,000. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TIriSxNVSi — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 10, 2021

The positivity rate is now 14%.

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here.